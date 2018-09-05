It's official: 29Rooms is back in NYC — and we’ve got a brand-new theme: Expand Your Reality. Ditch the "I can'ts" at the door, and step into a realm of abundant thinking. At this year’s interactive funhouse, we're expanding minds, unlocking new passions, and helping you unleash your imagination.
And that’s not all. This time around, we're offering "Starlight Sessions" where guests have the opportunity to dance, create, and explore without the crowds. Starlight guests also get access to a whimsical bar experience with Smirnoff vodka cocktails*, light bites, and surprise performances (shh!). If you’re unable to nab Starlight tix, there’s still a lot to look forward to: from Pantene’s interactive "Great Hair Day" mural to the Dr. Jart+ skin-care laboratory to Revlon’s world of color and bold beauty. Plus, jump into bed at Moxy Hotels' mischievous playhouse, celebrate life as a pursuit at the ALDO "artcade," experience Reebok’s newest innovation, drink in Bai's sensational flavor oasis, and snap pics at a confection-filled backdrop with HERSHEY’S Whipped Topping.
Get ready for an extraordinary day of culture, creativity, and inspiration. Charge your phones to 100%, grab your crew, and dress for plenty of Insta-worthy moments. Don't forget to bring your Mastercard for exclusive 29Rooms merchandise and other surprises. The best event of the fall season is coming soon (like, really soon), and we can't wait to see you there.
When: September 6 to 9 and September 13 to 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3 to 6 p.m., and 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: 588 Baltic Street, Brooklyn, NY
*SMIRNOFF cocktails will be served September 7, 8, 14, and 15 in the Starlight Sessions from 7 to 10 p.m. only. Please sip responsibly. The Smirnoff Co., Norwalk, CT.