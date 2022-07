I consider myself, personally and professionally, to be a gifted online shopper — a strength that serves me (and anyone bothering to read this) well during the final day of Amazon Prime. As mentioned in our Refinery29 editors' picks , a culmination of the best deals we're actually buying into, my hottest shopping tip for the 28-hours of this sale spree is to go straight for the Ray-Ban sunglasses. The rationale behind this strategy is fourfold: 1. Ray-Ban sunglasses are expensive, 2. Amazon carries a lot of Ray-Ban sunglasses, 3. Amazon Prime Day historically dishes out, and 4. The recent blockbuster release of Top Gun: Maverick has made one special deal on Ray-Ban sunglasses all the more timely. I am, of course, speaking of The Aviator If you, like me, rewatched the 1986 classic in heated anticipation of the 2022 sequel's debut, then you also likely found your passion for both a young Tom Cruise and his definitive Ray-Ban Aviators reawakened. (What can I say? I've got the need for speed.) Setting the exhilarating action sequences, satisfyingly campy one-liners, and incredibly good-looking cast aside, the iconic black-gradient lenses and distinctly gilded frames have held their own as a powerfully timeless style beacon. Throw Amazon's 30%-off markdown of the unisex style into the mix, and it was Prime Day kismet. Without further ado, shop my prized pair below — alongside a selection of other excellent deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses. I've tossed in everything from premium polarized Aviators to old-school Wayfayers and more modern chunky geometric frames to double-bridged round styles.