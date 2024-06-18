ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Most Wanted
Shop Fashion Deals At Quince's One-Day Flash Sale

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated June 18, 2024, 12:00 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Photo: Courtesy of Quince.
Listen up! Quince is holding its first-ever flash sale… and it’s going on today only! Outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Quince has never before offered deals on its already-industry-low prices, so this is a pretty big deal. While the Insider Sale includes pieces from apparel, homeware, and travel, we’re specifically eyeing the womenswear offerings.

Celebrate the start of summer and refresh your wardrobe with Quince best sellers like the brand’s lightweight 100% Washable Silk Skirt and pajama separates to the travel-friendly Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase and accessories. Shop select styles for up to 30% off or get BOGO deals on categories like comfortable underwear and trendy sunglasses for a limited time.

Read on to peruse Quince’s Insider Sale and cart up the best fashion deals.
Quince Summer Fashion

Quince
100% Washable Silk Skirt
$44.90$59.90
Quince
We know and love Quince for its no-nonsense, elevated wardrobe staples that are available at direct-to-consumer prices. So we’re especially eager to cart up staples like European linen button-down shirts and dresses, hypo-allergenic silk skirts, and Mongolian cashmere summer cardigans while they’re on sale.
Quince
100% European Linen Long Sleeve Shirt
$29.90$39.90
Quince
Quince
100% European Linen Smocked Midi Dress
$59.90$69.90
Quince
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Oversized Boyfriend Car...
$109.90$139.90
Quince
Quince Jewelry

Quince
14k Gold Petite Baguette Diamond Necklace
$224.90$299.90
Quince
The brand also offers fine jewelry made from 14-carat gold and diamonds that you can regularly find for under $400, but today, you can save up to $100 on timeless pieces. Looking for a necklace to wear from day to night throughout summer? Shop the 14K Gold Petite Baguette Diamond Necklace for $75 off. Looking for a pair of dainty studs to add some sparkle to your look? Check out the brand’s on-sale earrings, including the luxe 0.28 carat 14K Gold Baguette Diamond Studs for $100 off.
Quince
14k Gold Natural Diamond Bezel Studs
$249.90$349.90
Quince
Quince
14k Gold Classic Diamond Studs 0.12 Carat
$144.90$219.90
Quince
Quince
14k Gold Petite Baguette Diamond Studs
$149.90$199.90
Quince
Quince Pajamas & Intimates

Quince
100% Washable Silk Pajama Tank
$39.90$49.90
Quince
Quince
100% Washable Silk Pajama Shorts
$39.90$49.90
Quince
There’s not a better feeling than slipping into silky-smooth and thermoregulating pajamas at the end of a hot summer day, and Quince is making that feeling even more accessible and luxurious with its on-sale separates. We want to throw on the top-rated 100% washable silk tank and matching shorts in every color ASAP. And we’re also eyeing Quince’s intimates section (and especially the discounted Second Skin collection of barely-there nude bralettes, underwear packs, and versatile bodysuits). Better yet, when you buy two of these styles, you save $20.
Quince
Second Skin Crossover Bralette (2-pack)
$29.90
Quince
Quince
Second Skin Square Neck Tank Bodysuit
$29.90
Quince
Quince
Second Skin Brief (6-pack)
$29.90
Quince
Quince Handbags & Accessories

Quince
Italian Leather Handwoven Crossbody
$74.90$99.90
Quince
Whether you’re in need of a new roomy work bag, a sleek crossbody bag to hold all your summer essentials, or a compact carry-on bag for your upcoming vacations, Quince has your must-have styles all in one place. The 20-inch Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase, which often sells out because of its popularity, is also a vetted fan-favorite of Refinery29 Senior Writer Venus Wong. Cart it up while it’s in stock and on sale! And don’t forget to check out the brand’s sunglasses collection. You can currently buy two polarized frames for only $75 to take on sunny days in style.
Quince
Italian Leather Large Triple Compartment S...
$119.90$149.90
Quince
Quince
Jackie Polarized Acetate Sunglasses
$50.00
Quince
Quince
Carry-on Hard Shell Suitcase - 20"
$89.90$119.90
Quince
