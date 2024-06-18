Shop Fashion Deals At Quince’s One-Day Flash Sale

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Listen up! Quince is holding its first-ever flash sale… and it’s going on today only! Outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Quince has never before offered deals on its already-industry-low prices, so this is a pretty big deal. While the Insider Sale includes pieces from apparel, homeware, and travel, we’re specifically eyeing the womenswear offerings.
Celebrate the start of summer and refresh your wardrobe with Quince best sellers like the brand’s lightweight 100% Washable Silk Skirt and pajama separates to the travel-friendly Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase and accessories. Shop select styles for up to 30% off or get BOGO deals on categories like comfortable underwear and trendy sunglasses for a limited time.
Read on to peruse Quince’s Insider Sale and cart up the best fashion deals.
Quince Summer Fashion
We know and love Quince for its no-nonsense, elevated wardrobe staples that are available at direct-to-consumer prices. So we’re especially eager to cart up staples like European linen button-down shirts and dresses, hypo-allergenic silk skirts, and Mongolian cashmere summer cardigans while they’re on sale.
Quince Jewelry
The brand also offers fine jewelry made from 14-carat gold and diamonds that you can regularly find for under $400, but today, you can save up to $100 on timeless pieces. Looking for a necklace to wear from day to night throughout summer? Shop the 14K Gold Petite Baguette Diamond Necklace for $75 off. Looking for a pair of dainty studs to add some sparkle to your look? Check out the brand’s on-sale earrings, including the luxe 0.28 carat 14K Gold Baguette Diamond Studs for $100 off.
Quince Pajamas & Intimates
There’s not a better feeling than slipping into silky-smooth and thermoregulating pajamas at the end of a hot summer day, and Quince is making that feeling even more accessible and luxurious with its on-sale separates. We want to throw on the top-rated 100% washable silk tank and matching shorts in every color ASAP. And we’re also eyeing Quince’s intimates section (and especially the discounted Second Skin collection of barely-there nude bralettes, underwear packs, and versatile bodysuits). Better yet, when you buy two of these styles, you save $20.
Quince Handbags & Accessories
Whether you’re in need of a new roomy work bag, a sleek crossbody bag to hold all your summer essentials, or a compact carry-on bag for your upcoming vacations, Quince has your must-have styles all in one place. The 20-inch Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase, which often sells out because of its popularity, is also a vetted fan-favorite of Refinery29 Senior Writer Venus Wong. Cart it up while it’s in stock and on sale! And don’t forget to check out the brand’s sunglasses collection. You can currently buy two polarized frames for only $75 to take on sunny days in style.