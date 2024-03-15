ADVERTISEMENT
The 10 Best Underseat Carry-Ons To Help You Avoid Baggage Fees

Venus Wong
Last Updated March 15, 2024, 8:29 PM
Packing for a flight is a chore to begin with, but getting all your travel essentials to fit inside one personal item — without triggering those pesky carry-on fees — requires some serious mental gymnastics and Tetris skills. With airlines getting stricter and stricter about charging for overhead baggage, a piece of well-designed underseat luggage is a smart shopping investment. Nothing beats the peace of mind of knowing that your travel bag will slide right beneath the seat in front of you, especially when the flight crew starts sizing up everyone's carry-ons at the gate.
To help you make the right choice, we've put together the best luggage brands offering products that fit the size requirement of 18 inches or below. Keep in mind that while these duffel bags, suitcases, and travel backpacks will comply with the majority of U.S. airlines, some exceptions might apply (for example, JetBlue's carry-on rules are totally different). Ahead, the best underseat luggage to help you breeze through the airport.
Samsonite SXK Spinner Underseater, $359.99 $251.99

Samsonite
Sxk Spinner Underseater
$251.99$359.99
Samsonite
Leave it to this legacy travel brand to create one of the most functional underseat luggage on the market. This spinner comes with four wheels — a rare feat for rolling luggage within the size guidelines — enabling it to glide smoothly along even the narrowest aisle spaces. It comes in a reinforced fiber material that stands up against rough baggage handling, and the removable laptop sleeve and side pockets (with a built-in USB charging port) make this a 10/10 product. No notes.
Lululemon Packable Tote Bag 32L, $88

Lululemon
Packable Tote Bag 32l
$88.00
Lululemon
When you’re verging dangerously close to the baggage weight limit, an ultra-light carry-all is exactly the kind of travel accessory the situation calls for. You can stuff this featherweight Lululemon tote to the brim, and it can be condensed into a tiny zip pouch when not in use.
Delsey Chatelet Softside Underseater, $289.99 $230.99

DELSEY Paris
Chatelet Softside Underseater
$230.99$289.99
Amazon
Parisian travel label Delsey has nailed the quiet luxury vibe. We love how the vegan leather accents contrast with the deep brown woven fabric, and how it resembles an old-fashioned trunk luggage. There's a trolley sleeve at the back, so you can attach this case to the telescopic handles of a larger checked bag.
Halfday The Garment Duffel, $108

Halfday
The Garment Duffel
$98.00
Halfday Travel
If you’re traveling with a precious wedding guest outfit that can’t afford to get wrinkled while in transit, Halfday’s genius duffel bag will be your best friend. It's essentially a garment bag that can be rolled up into a weekender bag. There are even two side pouches to cram in a spare change of shoes.
Paravel Weekender, $295

Paravel
Weekender
$295.00
Paravel
This chic weekender tote provides endless possibilities for customization. You can choose hand-painted or embroidered initials, or even add an emoji if you're in a silly mood. We guarantee that there won't be anyone showing up at the gate with the exact same bag.
Travelpro Crew VersaPack Underseat Carry-On, $229.99 $172.49

Travelpro
Crew Versapack Underseat Carry-on
$172.49$229.99
Travelpro
Travelpro basically is a pro (pun intended) at smart luggage. Its Crew Classic collection is beloved by pilots and flight attendants for having Mary Poppins-level of room while remaining super compact. This carry-on slots right into the underseat area of most domestic U.S. airlines; there's a compartment for 14-inch laptops, and you get a bonus water-resistant hanging organizer.
Everlane The ReNew Transit Backpack, $95 $76

Everlane
The Renew Transit Backpack
$76.00$95.00
Everlane
Sustainable travelers will love this handy underseat backpack, constructed from 100% recycled polyester. With an easy-access laptop pocket, a passport compartment, bottle holders, and a slot for your in-flight reading materials, you will speed through TSA in no time.
Hanke 14-Inch Underseat Luggage, $129.99

Hanke
14-inch Underseat Luggage
$129.99
Amazon
Just one glance at this candy-colored wheelie bag will instantly put you in a better mood (which is super necessary as you navigate through air travel chaos). It even comes with a free plastic cover to keep the outer shell intact for as long as possible.
Briggs & Riley Underseat Duffle, $289

Briggs & Riley
Underseat Duffle
$289.00
Briggs & Riley
Versatility is the name of the game for this stylish underseat duffel. It may look teeny-tiny, but thanks to roomy external pockets in basically every direction, you can easily fit three to four days worth of travel essentials in here.
Calpak Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage, $165 $148.50

Calpak
Hue Mini Carry-on Luggage
$148.50$165.00
Calpak
Calpak knows how to keep things light. This polycarbonate suitcase only weighs six lbs, and can be manoeuvered under the seat of most major U.S. airlines with no issues. The dark green colorway is currently on sale, so don't miss your chance to score a good deal.
