As a Latina, Women’s Retreats Felt Unwelcoming. But This One Taught Me About Sisterhood

That’s why when I got an invitation to The Pink Retreat , billed as the "most colorful girls’ weekend getaway in Palm Beach," I immediately said yes. The four-day retreat is an annual gathering of women of all ages who love Lilly Pulitzer and everything about the brand's brightly colored and floral-patterned fashion. While I saved up my money to buy a new Lilly Pulitzer agenda every year as a young adult, I couldn’t afford the clothes that ranged from $200 to $750. That became a source of insecurity leading up to this trip, but the retreat healed the part of me that was still afraid that others would pass judgment on me. I quickly learned this retreat was about so much more than collecting preppy resort wear or the late designer herself. It’s a celebration of women finding sisterhood regardless of age, race, ethnicity, ability, profession, or background.