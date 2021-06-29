Need Skivvies? Get 30% Off Parade’s Entire Line of Underwear With Our Exclusive Code

If the humidity levels are already peaking where you are, it may be time to invest in fresh, new undies — ones that aren't completely sweat-soaked ('tis the season). Luckily, the eco-conscious, upcycled intimates brand Parade is offering 30% off sale sitewide — complete with free shipping — exclusively for R29 readers with the code REFINERY29-30 at checkout.
The brand’s size-inclusive offerings of brightly-hued bralettes and silky mesh underwear are a particular cult fave amongst Most Wanted team members. Our associate writer Chichi Offor says, in her review of the Scoop Bra, “The coverage is pretty solid which is nice to see because that's not always the case with bralettes and large breasts.” And, as for the Parade Brief, writer Marshall Bright says, “Like with the perfect bra, it walked the line between comfortably covered and showing off just the right amount. In other words, I’m not in wedgie town but my butt still looks great.”
Whether you’re a Parade loyalist or newbie, now’s the time to stock up now — but, hurry, this deal expires tomorrow, June 30, at 11:59 PM EST.
