We Tried On Parade’s New Bralettes & Here’s The Boob-Scoop

Bra Goals: "I finally got bra-fitted this year (over Zoom, no less), and am now wearing the correct size for the first time in my life: A 30D, aka a narrower band but full cups. I prefer unlined or bralette styles for fit and comfort reasons but still need styles that provide light to moderate support."



The Fit & Feel: "I'm a recent-ish convert to Parade's undies, but am already fully smitten with the silky-smooth fabric and fun colorways. I went with the triangle bralette in the cutest baby-blue hue and was delighted at how soft it was. At first, I was worried that the XS cups wouldn't be able to, ahem, accommodate the girls. After tightening the straps a little and closing the bra on the second hook, I was pretty pleased with the support and fit. The ta-tas are happy, and there's no over-boob spillage. If anything, I'd love if the band were a little wider for extra support, but it's not a dealbreaker at all."



Final Thoughts: "In general, I think Parade's bralettes are amazing — I already want another! They make me feel so cute, and the fabric is truly dreamlike."