This Neon Underwear Is Your At-Home Alternative To Summer Swimwear

Isolation sweatsuits have their perks, but if you ask us, the real MVP of the last four weeks spent in self-quarantine is our underwear — specifically, underwear in fun colors and comfortable styles. As luck would have it, one of our favorite inclusive, sustainable, and very of-the-moment lingerie brands has been busy designing just the sort of uplifting undies we’ve been looking for.
This week, Gen-Z lingerie start-up Parade launched its “Dreaming of Summer” collection, a five-piece selection of vibrant neon underwear, which range in style from the brand’s just-launched High Rise Thong to its beloved Boyshort. For the collection, Parade developed new shades in Dayglow (a bright fluorescent peach), Floatie (a neon light pink), Slime (a very on-trend lime green), and Spritz (a bright red-orange). In addition, they’ve included a brand new tri-colored style called the Summer Dream color block which features Dayglow, Floatie, and Spritz, all in one.
"While we don’t have all the answers in this uncertain time, the Dreaming of Summer collection illustrates our relentless optimism and our hope for the future ahead,” says 22-year-old Parade CEO and co-founder Cami Téllez. “At our core, Parade believes in the power of bold and vibrant color to uplift our spirits and spark joy even from the confines of our home.” Between the campaign imagery and the collection itself, there’s no doubt in our minds that this launch will do just that.
For the campaign, Parade teamed up with esteemed fashion photographer Daria Kobayashi Ritch (she just shot Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley for Hunger Magazine… NBD) and models Matisse Andrews, Liana Maria, Ganna Bogdan, and Ryley Ladd to create an escapist lookbook that’s sure to transport any on-lookers to the summer scene of their dreams. Think: Spring Breakers without the chaos, a Palm Springs pool set-up, and really, really good panties.
In addition to the launch, Parade is also promoting its #ParadeTogether campaign which donates $1 for every underwear photo shared — whether it features Parade brand pairs or not — to Feeding America, an organization focused on relieving hunger on the frontlines of COVID-19 in America. “We’re a company that holds community at the center of what we do,” Téllez wrote in a press release. “At a time where the idea of togetherness feels foreign, we feel a call to action to use our voice and enable our community to enact change, no matter where they are.”
"In the five months since we launched, we’ve built a community of hundreds of Parade Friends all across the country, from different walks of life, who have helped to co-create the spirit of Parade with us. Together, Parade has become a collaborative effort to rewrite the American underwear story,” Téllez says.
Once you’ve laid your eyes on the Dreaming of Summer collection, we’re betting big that you’ll want to join the Parade community, too. That is, if you haven’t done so already. Shop the collection below and, perhaps, help those in need by posting your new undies with the hashtag #ParadeTogether.
