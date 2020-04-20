This Neon Underwear Is Your At-Home Alternative To Summer Swimwear

"While we don’t have all the answers in this uncertain time, the Dreaming of Summer collection illustrates our relentless optimism and our hope for the future ahead,” says 22-year-old Parade CEO and co-founder Cami Téllez. “At our core, Parade believes in the power of bold and vibrant color to uplift our spirits and spark joy even from the confines of our home.” Between the campaign imagery and the collection itself, there’s no doubt in our minds that this launch will do just that.