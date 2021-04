Hold Onto Your Beach Bums: Everlane Made Swimwear & We Tested It IRL

Every time Everlane takes a stab at a new category, a frenzy ensues. Remember the buzz surrounding the brand’s Trainer, a stylish sneaker that was almost entirely free of virgin plastic ? Let's not forget the run we witnessed on its recently launched organic-cotton Track collection . The Perform legging that debuted last January? Our wellness writer’s test-drive of the recycled-fiber tights got straight As across the board. Well, Ever-fans, the brand is sashaying into yet another corner of our closets — and the timing couldn’t be better. Meet Swim : Everlane’s tightly edited assortment of sand-proof separates starting at just $30. The brand’s water-ready offerings consist of seven new styles: two sleek maillots and a collection of five mix & match bikinis that boast a variety of coverage. In true Everlane fashion, the colorways are a mix of classic and bold; with eye-catching reds and blues rounding out a staple palette of white, black, and brown. And of course, the heavyweight Italian-made fabric is sustainably derived from 13,768 pounds of recycled plastic. “At Everlane, we pride ourselves on being a destination for high- quality, accessible products with a lower environmental impact, and our first swim collection was no exception,” explains design VP Sonia Martin. “We were very intentional and somewhat obsessive in how we approached design, focusing on timeless, fresh silhouettes that offer the perfect amount of coverage to make you feel confident and bold when you wear them.”