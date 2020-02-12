Take These 5 NYFW Street Style Trends Out For A Test Spin

If you've been consumed with compiling your best-dressed list from the Oscars red carpet or finding yourself the perfect Valentine's Day dress, we'd like to redirect your attention to where the real fashion is happening right now: the good ol' streets of NYC. The urban hub for all things style has been the site of Fashion Week happenings since late last week, and attendees are turning up in their most show-stopping attire for the occasion. So, naturally, we're taking notes.
While NYFW gathers industry all-stars to ogle at the looks for next season, the city streets are where you can find what's trending right now. As much as we can't wait for all the sartorial treats that fall has in store (we can practically taste the oat milk chai lattes already), our current wardrobes could use a little boost to push us through what still remains of winter. So don't put away your puffer jacket just yet, because if there's anything NYFW attendees have taught us so far it's that the key to piecing together a great cold-weather ensemble is to top it off with the right accessory: think chic hats, chunky jewelry, and fringe details. Ahead, we've rounded up the top five trends dominating the scene with all the shoppable items you need to pull off your own major street style moment.
