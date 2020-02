Take These 5 NYFW Street Style Trends Out For A Test Spin

While NYFW gathers industry all-stars to ogle at the looks for next season, the city streets are where you can find what's trending right now. As much as we can't wait for all the sartorial treats that fall has in store (we can practically taste the oat milk chai lattes already), our current wardrobes could use a little boost to push us through what still remains of winter. So don't put away your puffer jacket just yet, because if there's anything NYFW attendees have taught us so far it's that the key to piecing together a great cold-weather ensemble is to top it off with the right accessory: think chic hats, chunky jewelry, and fringe details. Ahead, we've rounded up the top five trends dominating the scene with all the shoppable items you need to pull off your own major street style moment.