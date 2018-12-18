The Biggest — & Most Futuristic — Skin Trends Coming In 2019

2018 was the year you bought a derma roller, learned to respect your gut, tried PRP for the first time, washed your face with sparkling water, and spent all your money on Tatcha just because Meghan Markle said you should. Your bathroom shelves were lined with vitamin C eye creams, chemical exfoliants, that ubiquitous blue aluminum tube, and The Ordinary (because of course you stocked up in a panic). You let no skin-care trend, big or small, go untested, no new in-office procedure unconsidered.
But don't take that as an excuse to get complacent — not now, with the next wave just over the horizon. Instead, take your enthusiasm beyond Sephora's shelves, and go deep into the industry's biggest breakthroughs in skin care and cosmetic surgery — according to the experts who are perfecting them. Ahead, five things to expect in the near future... because Markle's days of being able to publicly recommend beauty brands are more than likely over.
