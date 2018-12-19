The Biggest — & Most Futuristic — Skin Trends Coming In 2019

2018 was the year a jade roller made it into your evening skincare routine, you learned how to use retinol effectively, and found the best vitamin C serums to take your skin from lacklustre to glowing in next to no time. Your bathroom shelves were lined with hyaluronic acid, tea tree oil, and The Ordinary (because of course you stocked up in a panic). You let no skin-care trend, big or small, go untested.
But don't take that as an excuse to get complacent — not now, with the next wave just over the horizon. Instead, take your enthusiasm beyond the #shelfies on Instagram, and go deep into the industry's biggest breakthroughs in skin care and cosmetic surgery — according to the experts who are perfecting them. Ahead, five things to expect in the near future...
