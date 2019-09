Washing Your Face In Sparkling Water Is Huge In Korea — So I Tried It

"The idea of the fizzy face cleanse started originally in Japan and then went crazy in Korea, and now we’re just hearing about this trend," says dermatologist Dendy Engelman, M.D., who's working with SodaStream, the go-to home carbonation device, to spread the word. "What I love about it is that it gives a deeper cleanse because it traps oil and dirt that's deeper in pores. Nitrous oxide increases blood flow and nutrient delivery so it can help those with acne and acne scarring , and the pH of carbonated water matches the skin, whereas tap water is not identifiable with skin pH. The more carbonated, the better it is for the cleanse."