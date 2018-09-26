Washing Your Face In Sparkling Water Is Huge In Korea — So I Tried It

I kept my sparkling water in the fridge overnight, so today’s rinse offers a truly icy experience. Instead of using cotton pads, I decide to pour some of the sparkling water into my hands and splash my face with it like an old-school toner. This technique definitely feels like it’s doing more than day one. The cold feels like it's tightening my pores, and I can really feel the bubbles popping on my skin this time. I pat dry with a towel and inspect. Skin looks clean and pores seem minimized — but that could be due to the temperature. The jury’s still out.