It feels like we've been waiting all year for this moment: the start of Spring. With April and its unexpected snow showers behind us, May might be our first chance at some real warm weather. And frankly, it's about time.
Though the temperatures haven't necessarily been cooperating, we already started prepping our spring wardrobe: We've embraced bermuda shorts, upped our sandals game, and even put our fear of tracksuits behind us. We've stocked up on tie dye prints, lace-up sandals, and rainbow jewels. Basically, we're totally prepared for spring — er, summer — to commence.
But for those who haven't been bookmarking underwire bathing suits and extra cool sunglasses for the past few months, we've rounded up 31 outfits (one for every day of the month), to fully inspire your summer selves.