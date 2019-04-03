8 Jewelry Trends That Will Be Big This Spring

Jewelry can sometimes feel like an afterthought. Whether a pearl necklace or a colorful bracelet, jewelry is usually the last item we add to our looks. And more often than not, we skip it all together. I only recently started taking out my everyday earrings and choosing a different pair based on my outfit.
Jewelry trends are even harder to navigate. They're quieter than clothing trends and they can take a few seasons to stick. But this spring, jewelry is enjoying an extra fun, extra colorful, extra "extra" revival.
We have emerging jewelry brands to thank for what I'm calling The Great Jewels Renaissance. From rainbow necklaces to "I can hear the ocean" shell earrings, designers are proving that jewelry can be just as fun as clothing. Pile on the jewels without having to consider yourself a maximalist! Wear pearls and don't live on the Upper East Side! The world is literally your oyster.
Click through for the not-to-be-missed jewelry trends this spring.