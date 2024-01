We Scored R29 Reader-Exclusive Promo Codes On 2023’s Award-Winning Goods

From Caraway's polished (literally) stainless steel cookware to Maison Miru's dainty and ouch-free Nap Earrings , 2023's class of MVPs (that's Most Valuable Products) has something for everyone. They may not always be the glitziest or glamorous (although we have that covered too), but when it comes to utility, function, and innovative design? We dare you to find better. And because we know what it's like to hunt for deals online — we do it on a daily basis, after all — we did the legwork and secured R29 reader-exclusive promo codes on some of our favorite award-winners from this year. (It's a win-win: You get a discount, and we get the satisfaction of introducing you to your new favorite commuter shoes.) Keep scrolling to peruse all the deals on some soon-to-be-MVPs of your own.