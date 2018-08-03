Moving In With Your S.O. Is A Huge Decision (So Don't Skip Talking About It)

Bad habits are hard to break, so there's no guarantee that telling your partner you won't deal with their mess upfront will turn them into Mr. Clean. But, talking about it before you sign a lease at least sets precedent. And it will help you and your S.O. keep talking once you've moved in. Because as Dr. Bartell says, communication is the key to healthy relationships. And not having these talks, well, that's not a good sign. "If you really feel like if you can't or you're not ready to talk about the nitty gritty," she says, "that in of itself is a sign that you shouldn't be living together."