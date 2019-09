Moving In With Your S.O. Is A Huge Decision (So Don't Skip Talking About It)

If your life plans do mesh, congrats! You'll likely be fine moving in together. But that doesn't mean the talking is done. Because maybe you and your partner also have mismatches in how you handle finances or household chores . Those are important things to discuss before you move in, too, even if arguments over the dishes wouldn't cause a breakup. "You have to say, 'I know even though we don't live together that you're a slob. Will you still be a slob when we live together? Because that's not going to work for me,'" Dr. Bartell says. And if your S.O. likes to spend $100 on drinks with friends every Tuesday, you'll need to talk about whether or not that's going to stop. Because now, you have collective groceries to buy. Even if you're not married, your finances and your responsibilities start to pool together when you live in the same house. So those little things that annoy you when you spend the night at your partner's house — that they keep their dirty socks laying around, or leave dishes piled in the sink, or can't cook to save their life — could turn into fights once you're dealing with them every day.