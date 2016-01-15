In 2016, there's a whole lot we're still unsure about. Who will be our 45th president? What new text-speak will the emoji gods bestow upon us? And now that you've deleted your respective Tinder/Grindr/whatever accounts, gotten the nod of approval from each other's crews, and admitted how super into each other you are, is it time to merge living spaces with your significant other?
More couples than ever before — studies indicate that almost half of all American women between 15 and 44 have lived with a partner while unmarried — are taking that leap. But beyond actually deciding to do it, the unknowns are enough to trigger a whirlwind of panic. What if he or she can't deal with your laissez-faire dishes attitude? Is this the end of alone time?
To help guide you along, we tapped relationship expert and dateologist Tracey Steinberg. Ahead, she talks us through everything from who should buy the TP and Clorox ToiletWand to how to keep things fresh even when you're seeing each other every damn day. With her advice, it's safe to say we'll catch you at the housewarming.
