A Week In Ocean County, NJ, On $10/Hour

6 a.m. — My alarm goes off after a nonstop weekend of wedding dress and bridesmaid's dress shopping for my best friend's wedding next year. I am more than happy to snooze for as long as I can. I get up at 6:30 and only have time to throw on a basic outfit of slacks, a blouse, a thin blazer, and flats. I pull my hair up in a half pony, stop in the kitchen to talk to my mom about the wedding weekend, and run out the door at 6:45. I'm living at home for the summer while I am doing an amazing legal internship, but this also means I have to drive an hour and fifteen minutes each way to get there. Oh well, these sacrifices will pay off in the long run!