But confronting a loved one about potential abuse can be tricky, so Lloyd says the way you phrase the conversation is important. Don't default to phrases like, "Your partner is such a jerk," or, "They're treating you like shit." While it might feel like you're coming from the right place, that's not helpful. "Your friend isn't going to break up with their partner just because you tell them to," Lloyd says. Instead, come at the conversation from your friend's point of view. That can mean saying something like, "I noticed the other day that your partner suggested you eat too much. That would make me feel uncomfortable, so I wanted to check in to see how you're feeling."