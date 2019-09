What It Takes To Make An Eco-Friendly Leather Bag

Known for its unexpected shapes and on-point colorways, Mlouye was formed on three central pillars: good design, quality, and elegance. Founder and designer Meb Rure, who has a background in industrial furniture design and architecture, sources leather only from environmentally-friendly tanneries in Italy, Turkey, and France, then all items are handcrafted in Turkey, where Mlouye was born. Focusing on quality over quantity, the label currently offers about 14 styles both on its site and at retailers like Need Supply . And every piece is under $500, so you can buy that luxury-feel and quality product without going into those dreaded quadruple digits.