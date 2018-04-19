What It Takes To Make An Eco-Friendly Leather Bag

Making environmentally conscious shopping decisions in today’s retail landscape isn’t as easy as it should be. With Earth Day, April 22, right around the corner, we’re paying a daily homage to notable up-and-coming labels that are rooting their ethos and manufacturing processes in creating sustainable products.
All too often, we're forced to pick: style, or sustainability. Recently, more designers have been making environmental impact a top priority, though with that choice tends to mean that aesthetics fall to the wayside. But in the case of Mlouye, a young, architectural bag brand that's already catching on among the fashion crowd, it turns out it's possible to be both.
Known for its unexpected shapes and on-point colorways, Mlouye was formed on three central pillars: good design, quality, and elegance. Founder and designer Meb Rure, who has a background in industrial furniture design and architecture, sources leather only from environmentally-friendly tanneries in Italy, Turkey, and France, then all items are handcrafted in Turkey, where Mlouye was born. Focusing on quality over quantity, the label currently offers about 14 styles both on its site and at retailers like Need Supply. And every piece is under $500, so you can buy that luxury-feel and quality product without going into those dreaded quadruple digits.
Considering how photo-worthy they are, it's no surprise these bags already have quite the following on Instagram. Click on to see (and shop) for yourself.