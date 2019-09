Could You Only Buy 12 Pieces For One Year?

At a time when Zara is launching new products every week (if not multiple times a week), it's not every day we find a brand that's choosing to do the complete opposite: slow down. Even labels like Reformation and Everlane , which we love for their transparency and sustainable production, are encouraging people to buy more with continual hyped-up drops and frequent new arrivals. That's why, this Earth Day, we've decided to highlight brands that are doing things smart — not just fast.