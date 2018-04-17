Could You Only Buy 12 Pieces For One Year?

Making environmentally conscious shopping decisions in today’s retail landscape isn’t as easy as it should be. With Earth Day, April 22, right around the corner, we’re paying a daily homage to notable up-and-coming labels that are rooting their ethos and manufacturing processes in creating sustainable products.
At a time when Zara is launching new products every week (if not multiple times a week), it's not every day we find a brand that's choosing to do the complete opposite: slow down. Even labels like Reformation and Everlane, which we love for their transparency and sustainable production, are encouraging people to buy more with continual hyped-up drops and frequent new arrivals. That's why, this Earth Day, we've decided to highlight brands that are doing things smart — not just fast.
De Smet, a New York garment district born-and-made label that encourages the slow build of a wardrobe over time, releases just one item at a time. Founder Christina De Smet decided to position her company around a lifestyle of conscious, finespun pieces that are crafted using only high-quality, hand-picked fabrics and are sold made-to-order in New York City. Only one piece is released per month, resulting in a single collection of 12 cohesive designs available by the end of each year. The clothes range from a tent dress that can be worn both loose and cinched at the waist to a classic, cropped trouser and boxy blazer (but the vibe is more minimalist and less typical business casual), with prices from about $150 to $450.
It might sound difficult to embrace, but pulling back on your purchases and honing in on more timeless (albeit pricey) items could be the trick to smarter shopping. And with the state of our environment and planet today, buying less might just be the key to doing more.