"When most people hear about a zero-waste lifestyle, they automatically assume it's expensive, difficult, and time-consuming. It's none of those things," says Kathryn Kellogg, a Bay Area local whose passion project, Going Zero Waste, teaches others how to make sustainable lifestyle choices by cutting out unnecessary waste. It may sound intimidating, but introducing eco-friendly habits into your everyday routine isn't as overwhelming as it seems. In fact, some of the easy changes you'll read about ahead are not only free, but they'll likely take less than a second of your time to put into practice.
In the spirit of Earth Day, which stands to remind us how precious Earth's resources truly are, we want to help inspire positive change and demystify what it really means to live sustainably. So we spoke with three women who preach green lifestyles in their personal and professional lives. In addition to Kellogg, we also met with sisters Theresa and Corinna Williams, who founded an eco-friendly laundromat in Brooklyn called Celsious. Styled in H&M's latest Conscious Exclusive collection (which is produced from recycled fibers), the gals revealed the rather simple ways we can all live a cleaner, greener life. From skipping disposable coffee cups to inspecting clothing labels before you purchase, the tiny tweaks recommended by our pros can make a world of difference in the long run. Start now, and the planet will thank you.
Welcome to MyIdentity. The road to owning your identity is rarely easy. In this yearlong program, we will celebrate that journey and explore how the choices we make on the outside reflect what we’re feeling on the inside — and the important role fashion and beauty play in helping people find and express who they are.