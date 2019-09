In the spirit of Earth Day, which stands to remind us how precious Earth's resources truly are, we want to help inspire positive change and demystify what it really means to live sustainably. So we spoke with three women who preach green lifestyles in their personal and professional lives. In addition to Kellogg, we also met with sisters Theresa and Corinna Williams, who founded an eco-friendly laundromat in Brooklyn called Celsious . Styled in H&M 's latest Conscious Exclusive collection (which is produced from recycled fibers), the gals revealed the rather simple ways we can all live a cleaner, greener life. From skipping disposable coffee cups to inspecting clothing labels before you purchase, the tiny tweaks recommended by our pros can make a world of difference in the long run. Start now, and the planet will thank you.