Everyone’s favorite off-price retailer is about to become even more beloved: In April, Marshalls announced an inaugural Good Stuff Style Collective , consisting of mega stylists to the stars Zerina Akers (whose clients include Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion), Molly Dickson (Sydney Sweeney, Lana Del Rey), and Enrique Melendez (Jenna Ortega, Josh Rivera). In addition to offering fashion expertise and style inspiration on behalf of the discount department store on an ongoing basis, these creatives curated The Edit by Marshalls , a roundup of on-trend fashion pieces at every price point.To find which pieces they’re eyeing for customers (and even their clients), Refinery29 spoke to the trio about their favorite picks for spring and summer . Read on to learn more about why each stylist was excited to collaborate with Marshalls and to shop their favorite affordable finds.