Everyone’s favorite off-price retailer is about to become even more beloved: In April, Marshalls announced an inaugural Good Stuff Style Collective, consisting of mega stylists to the stars Zerina Akers (whose clients include Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion), Molly Dickson (Sydney Sweeney, Lana Del Rey), and Enrique Melendez (Jenna Ortega, Josh Rivera). In addition to offering fashion expertise and style inspiration on behalf of the discount department store on an ongoing basis, these creatives curated The Edit by Marshalls, a roundup of on-trend fashion pieces at every price point.
To find which pieces they’re eyeing for customers (and even their clients), Refinery29 spoke to the trio about their favorite picks for spring and summer. Read on to learn more about why each stylist was excited to collaborate with Marshalls and to shop their favorite affordable finds.
Zerina Akers Marshalls Picks
Emmy award-winning costume designer (Black Is King), celebrity stylist, and founder of Black Owned Everything, Zerina Akers is known for her use of bold colors and patterns. Akers, who says she shopped at Marshalls in high school, says the partnership was a no-brainer.
“Back then, having that kind of access to great pricing [at Marshalls] as I was finding my style — and now as a stylist using Marshalls as a resource to find things like jewelry — [this partnership] was a great opportunity to have my full circle moment,” Akers told Refinery29.
For spring/summer 2024, Akers is investing in bright colors, metallics, and interesting denim. As such, her fashion must-haves include a tropical-printed swimsuit, floral-patterned dresses and matching sets, and a chic summer blazer.
Molly Dickson Marshalls Picks
Molly Dickson is a powerhouse celebrity stylist to Hollywood’s It girls like Kelsea Ballerini, Camilla Mendez, Sadie Sink, and more, as well as one of Madewell’s recent collaborators. Dickson told Refinery29 that when she first moved to New York City and worked as a fashion assistant, she sourced clothes from Marshalls.
“Years later, and way more established, I still find myself going to Marshalls. They do a really good job at high-low pieces,” Dickson said. “It’s a one-stop shop where you can get a mix of everything high and low.”
Dickson’s go-to styles include monochromatic outfits and denim-on-denim dressing, so it was only fitting that her Marshalls Edit features neutral matching sets and classic denim styles like flared jeans and a jumpsuit.
Enrique Melendez Marshalls Picks
One of Hollywood Reporter’s 2024 “Top 25 Most Powerful Stylists,” Enrique Melendez is the Los Angeles-based stylist behind Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday-era goth-inspired red-carpet masterpieces. But for spring/summer 2024, Melendez is leaning toward lighter and brighter accessories.
When explaining why he joined the Style Collective, Melendez said, “The partnership just felt super organic.” He added, “Collaborating with these beautiful women, whose work I truly, truly love and adore… but Marshalls as well,” explaining that The Edit features an expansive selection of on-trend fashion that doesn’t require customers to think a lot about building stylish outfits. His summer must-haves include leather handbags and luxurious slip-on mules.
