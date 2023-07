When two prominent individuals who already have a strong friendship bond and admiration for each other's professional work link up, magic is bound to happen — such is the case of Jessica and Zerina’s latest brainchild, a stylish and affordable high fashion capsule shoe collection. As longtime friends, the creators came into this partnership with a full understanding of each other’s unique creative visions and successful backgrounds. Zerina is well-known for her styling and costume wardrobe curations of celebrities such as Beyoncé Chlöe and Halle , Ava DuVernay, and more. She created an e-commerce marketplace called Black Owned Everything , which evolved after initially starting out as a directory for brands via Instagram. The site lists Black-owned brands ranging from home decor, clothing, and accessories. And for the last six years, Jessica has been honing her craft as an expert shoe designer. She’s popularly incorporated PVC (polyvinyl chloride), aka clear or transparent design elements, into her signature shoe style since her debut. Though her heels are luxury, they’re also an affordable investment, seen on celebrities like Mary J. Blige Ashanti , and even Zerina’s client Chlöe Bailey for several industry events and on red carpets.