The heels’ designs are a testament to the creativity of the collaboration. Each pair of stilettos showcases a distinct personality, and their innovation reflects both Jessica and Zerina’s commitment to show that shoes should be both beautiful and durable. These shoes are meant to be worn anywhere you can think of, from cocktail parties to casual summer brunches with the girls. The attention to detail is evident in the comfort-first features, ensuring that these masterpieces are not just showstoppers but also a joy to wear. It’s not just a sales pitch either; the minds behind the collection are rocking the heels themselves. When it was time to shoot promotional photos of the line, Jessica suggested that Zerina steps in front of the camera to showcase the shoes' various styles.