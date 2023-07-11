Tulie Yaito’s Adidas Sneaker Collab Is A Win For Black Women In Fashion

TY: There were many factors that inspired the shoe, one of them being the Keijō bag. The shape of the bag was intentionally placed on the Achilles' heel. The shape was then made from black embossed paisley leather paying homage to my Jamaican roots, black symbolizing the strength and creativity of our people, and the paisley symbolizing our paisley knot bags. The yellow oversized thread depicts wealth and beauty and the green suede depicts hope and the land’s resources. The similarity in designing a shoe and a bag is how creative you can be with the materials, the hardware, and the shape but still find the balance to keep it functional.