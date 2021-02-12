Zerina Akers’ Black Owned Everything Is Now An Online Marketplace

Eight months after its launch, Black Owned Everything, an Instagram account highlighting Black-owned fashion brands, launched an e-commerce marketplace in partnership with Google Pixel. “Black Owned Everything will serve as a content hub for creators to virtually connect with designers through immersive storytelling and activated experiences with the idea of becoming a destination for Black-owned excellence,” the press release reads.
According to founder and stylist Zerina Akers — whose clients include Beyoncé and Chloe x Halle — the idea to transition Black Owned Everything from a resource for finding Black talent into a shopping destination, with products ranging from fashion and beauty to home, arrived after she witnessed the “overwhelming response” to the Instagram page. “I [soon] recognized the need for a luxury retail space for Black-owned businesses to have global reach,” she tells Refinery29. “It was a natural [next step] for us.”
“Black Owned Everything’s goal is to amplify and empower a community of brands to reach diverse and engaged audiences and encourage them to shop inclusively,” Akers continues. In making that goal a reality, she created more than just an e-commerce site: “We will also spotlight brands and stories from Black-owned businesses utilizing editorial features and with original content.” According to her, additional channels will be rolling out on the platform, which will provide brands with further access to resources.
Designers include well-known names in the industry like Aliétte, which was founded by celebrity stylist Jason Rembert and recently worn by Inauguration poet Amanda Gorman in her Time cover spread; Sergio Hudson, the designer behind Michelle Obama’s Inauguration Day look; and Victor Glemaud, whose designs were worn by Zendaya in her September InStyle cover shoot. Designers like jewelry designer Johnny Nelson, footwear expert Sunni Studio, and Kendra Duplantier are also among the 30-plus brands that are now officially being sold on the platform. “I'm excited about all of the brands on Black Owned Everything and for people to experience them in a curated and elevated light,” Akers says. “All of them are creative, innovative, and bring a unique perspective to the marketplace.”
And if the launch alone wasn’t enough to get you digging into your pockets, exclusive pieces from Sergio Hudson and Victor Glemaud, as well as Blackwood NYC and William Okpo, are sure to help you get your act in gear.
