14 Lululemon Gifts Your Mom Wants For Mother’s Day

When it comes to crowd-pleasing Mother's Day gifts, choose something she'll definitely use — like a pair of buttery-soft leggings with pockets or a sporty-chic fanny pack. And, when in doubt of where to buy such crowd-pleasing staples, go with a reader-favorite — like Lululemon. Whether you've got a hard-to-gift mom on your hands or you're just out of present ideas and need the inspiration, we combed through the popular activewear retailer's dedicated Mother's Day gifting hub to pluck out the most worth-it buys.
Our selection of Lululemon's most giftable goodies includes workout clothes she'll want to break a sweat, loungewear made to get cozy with, and fancy gear (like a deal on the highly-coveted Mirror!) that will take her home-fitness game to new heights. With less than two weeks to go until the big day, the clock's ticking to order a gift that's going to delight the most important woman in your life — so get to clicking, carting, and shipping any of the 14 ideas lined up ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.