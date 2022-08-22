What To Buy At The Lovers Sale To Get The Most Bang For Your Buck (Literally)

If you haven't shopped at Lovers yet, we're not sure why. The sex toy retailer has a vast inventory, boasting everything from luxury brands like Lelo and Womanizer to niche products like sex pillows and BDSM accessories. As students everywhere head back to class this fall, the fine people at Lovers University want to help you ace your Pleasure 101 course with a note-worthy sale. From August 21-27, the retailer is taking 20% off its entire site, so you can get all the tools you need.
Use the code PLEASURE during checkout, and you'll be able to stock up on bullets, rabbits, wands, arousal gels, and libido gummies, or purchase a splurge item for a discounted price. Lovers has it all, so we understand that with so much inventory, a sitewide sale can be somewhat intimidating. If you're just looking for a great sex toy at an even better price, don't worry. Below, find the nine best sale items available at Lovers' Pleasure 101 Sale, so you can get the most bang for your buck — literally.
If you get one thing from this sale, make it this dual-stimulating vibrator from Lelo. Enigma takes the sonic clitoral suction technology from its best-selling Sona and combines it with toe-curling G-spot stimulation that will have you shaking in no time. It rarely goes on sale, so you'll want to grab this one while you can.
A classic rabbit vibrator is an essential part of any sex toy collection, but we love this one from Cal Exotics. Controlled by two powerful motors, this baby is made to thrust, tickle, and massage all your erogenous zones — both inside and out. Its bulbous head and rabbit ears are an orgasmically versatile combo you'll fall in love with.
If you thought the OG Magic Wand was perfect, just wait until you try out the Plus. The OG, which has been a mainstay in the vibrator world since the late '60s has received an incredible makeover, featuring a new softer silicone tip, flexible body-contouring neck, and four new pleasurable settings. Do your clit a favor and invest in this longtime fan favorite.
Four bullets for the price of one? Get all the stimulation you could possibly desire with this powerful bullet and its three silicone covers, which offer multiple sensations all in one extremely inexpensive package. Oh, and each combination is totally waterproof, so you can add another sensation to the mix if you feel up to it.
This double-sided dildo may not be on your radar, but it should be. It's lightweight enough to use alone or with a friend (despite being made of 100% stainless steel), the versatile heads can be heated up or cooled down for some intense temperature play, and it's soared in popularity after being featured on the Netflix reality show How to Build a Sex Room.
This soul-sucking rose vibrator has spawned a veritable garden of supporters who love having their clit sucked into orgasmic oblivion. With almost a perfect five-star rating, each review is more obsessed than the last. One reviewer raves, "I swear to you my soul ROSE out of my body and went straight to heaven. It's like the power of a billion tongues came jolting outta that mighty little Rose." What are you waiting for?
Sexual exploration is an endless process, and according to Lovers' shopping data, anal is having its moment. With anal toy sales up over 30% this month, more and more people are enjoying the pleasurable possibilities that anal can give them. This training set with three progressively larger heads is perfect for gradual increases, making them a must-have for newbies who want to dip their toe into anal play and seasoned pros alike.
This realistic G-spot vibe has a ridged shaft for extra pleasure and 12 speeds and functions, including one called "turbo boost" for kicking your orgasm into overdrive. Plus, it's a Lovers exclusive, which means you can't get it anywhere else.
This upscale clitoral suction vibrator from Womanizer will take your orgasms to the next level with its 10 intensities (one of which is called "afterglow mode"). The luxury brand is rarely discounted, so purchasing it while it's on sale is a no-brainer.
