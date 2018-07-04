Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and then another? That's basically what happens when we shop on Tictail. Every two weeks, we'll be teaming up with the site — which makes it easy to discover emerging brands from around the world — to unearth a selection of labels you probably don't know about, but definitely should. Prepare to open a LOT of browser tabs.
If we're being real, it's currently too hot to be fully clothed. That's why, over the weekend, we've been sticking to swimsuits as bodysuits, easy mini dresses, and athleisure pieces that can wick the inevitable sweat dripping from who-knows-where. But during the week, societal norms unfortunately require many of us to wear, well, actual clothing.
Luckily, light, natural materials like linen and straw are both trendy and practical for nearing-100-degree heat — because since we can hardly bare to wear clothes at all, we're definitely not looking to wear synthetic fabrics. Since this weather has it feeling like vacation even though it's not, we might as well dress for it, right? Ahead, our friends at Tictail have curated the summer staples that look and feel cool whether you're on a boat in the South of France or just the subway platform at Union Square.