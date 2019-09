Luckily, light, natural materials like linen and straw are both trendy and practical for nearing-100-degree heat — because since we can hardly bare to wear clothes at all, we're definitely not looking to wear synthetic fabrics. Since this weather has it feeling like vacation even though it's not, we might as well dress for it, right? Ahead, our friends at Tictail have curated the summer staples that look and feel cool whether you're on a boat in the South of France or just the subway platform at Union Square.