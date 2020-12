15 Leather Trench Coats, The Outerwear Trend Beloved By Katie Holmes & Zendaya

As with most trends, the leather alternative to trench coats — which allow the silhouette to be worn throughout winter, when traditional cotton styles are no longer weather-appropriate — first debuted on the runway. During the fall ‘19 season, Stella McCartney introduced a menswear-esque vegan leather style with broad shoulders and a tapered waist at her London Fashion Week show. Later that season, Fendi included a patent leather trench coat in its collection during Milan Fashion Week, as did Balenciaga in Paris. Six months later, Louis Vuitton debuted a purple, knee-length leather trench coat on the catwalk at its spring ‘20 show. It wasn’t long before celebrities followed suit.