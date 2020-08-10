These Sustainable Lounge Pants Are Kaia Gerber-Approved

Like her mother Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber is one of the most sought-after fashion models of her generation, having walked in runway shows for Loewe, Calvin Klein, Chanel, Givenchy, and more since she was 16-years-old. Now, once again, she is following in Crawford's footsteps — and getting a pair of pants named after her.
On Monday, Malibu-based sustainable brand Bleusalt — the same one behind the Cindy Pant that came out in 2017 — announced the release of the Kaia Pant. The just-launched style, a legging that flares into a bell bottom, comes in five colorways — black, navy, heather gray, white, and camel — and costs $130. Just like the Cindy Pants, they are made of an ultra-soft fabric that is derived from Beechtree, making them 100% sustainable and antimicrobial.
The collaborations between the Crawford-Gerber household and Bleusalt came about organically. The brand’s founder Lyndie Benson and Crawford have been friends for years, so naturally, when the supermodel’s favorite pair of lounge pants needed an upgrade, she asked Benson to create something similar in her brand’s signature sustainable fabric. Thus, the Cindy Pant was born. Now, with loungewear on everyone’s mind, making an updated pair for Gerber, too, was a no-brainer.
What’s more, 20% of every sale of the Kaia pant will be donated directly to A Sense of Home, a nonprofit organization that aims to prevent homelessness. “I was so excited when our long-time family friend, Lyndie, approached me with the idea of ‘The Kaia Pant,’” Gerber said in a press release. “When the decision was made to donate 20% of every pant sold to A Sense Of Home, an organization very near and dear to my heart, it made this design even more meaningful to me.”