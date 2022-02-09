Story from Valentine’s Day Gift Guides, Movies, Sex Tips, & Freebies

These Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts Are Actually Thoughtful

Mercedes Viera
We don't want to alarm you, but Valentine's Day is on Monday. That means you've only got five days to get your V-Day gift shopping done. However, there’s no need to freak out — long gone is the era of grocery-store flower bouquets and a dusty box of chocolates as your only last-minute option. There are plenty of romantic fish gifts in the sea that can be delivered super last minute to your boo. From fragrances that can be picked up in-store at Nordstrom to the classic treats or flowers combo that will arrive at their door, your Valentine will have no idea you panic-ordered their gift a few days before the big romantic day. We, your shopping experts, recommend jumping on to checkout before all the delivery dates are filled up — we bet you’re not alone in your gifting procrastination.
Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon

BAIMEI
Rose Quartz Roller & Gua Sha
$16.99$24.95
Amazon
Kendra Scott
Elisa Pendant 14k Gold-plated Necklace
$68.00
Amazon
Mkono
Wall Planter With Artificial Plants
$25.99
Amazon
Parlovable
Cross Band Slippers
$20.39$24.99
Amazon
Amazon has hundreds of Prime-enabled, next-day delivery gifts to choose from, whether it's a rose quartz roller for your skincare-obsessed boo or a classic romantic gold necklace.
Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Nordstrom

Diptyque
Eau Rose Eau De Toilette
$150.00
Nordstrom
Maude
Burn No. 1 Massage Candle
$30.00
Nordstrom
In Bloom by Jonquil
Heidi Mesh Wrap
$58.00
Nordstrom
Tom Ford
Private Blend Oud Wood Eau De Parfum
$163.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom has your back when you're scrambling for a last-minute gift that feel thoughtful. There’s still time to order for Valentine’s Day delivery (February 10 is your cutoff), and don’t forget the handy buy-now-pick-up-in-store option. There are lots of romantic options at your disposal — from Diptyque's new rosy fragrance to Maude's oil-based massage candle.
Same-Day and Next-Day Flower Delivery

Urbanstems
The Juliet
$65.00
Urbanstems
Roses Only
Red Roses Gift Box
$119.00
Roses Only
Bouqs
Showstopper
$89.00
Bouqs
FTD
Hearts On Your Sleeve Bouquet
$85.00
FTD
If there's one classic Valentine’s Day gift everyone secretly wants, it's flowers. From the classic red roses to a soft and romantic bouquet, these thoughtful floral arrangements are ones they'll always remember — and you'll get them by the time your dinner is on the table.
Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Baked Goods

Magnolia Bakery
"best Of Magnolia Bakery" Date Night Sampl...
$45.00
Magnolia Bakery
Angel Food Bakery
Xoxo Valentine's Day Donuts
$89.00
Goldbelly
Milk Bar
Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake Truffle Dozen Box
$29.00
Milk Bar
Levain Bakery
Chocolate Lovers 8-pk Cookie Gift Box
$49.00
Levain Bakery
There's no need to rush to your nearest grocery store for that cliché box of chocolates. Whatever the stripe of your S. O.’s sweet tooth, these super cute and unique sweet treats will reach your boo or bestie just in time for Valentine's Day.
Digital Valentine’s Day Gifts

Mejuri
Digital Gift Card
$100.00
Mejuri
MeridianAndMain
Printable • Custom Song / Artist Vinyl Rec...
$20.00
Etsy
Airbnb
Gift Card
$100.00
Airbnb
Cameo
Bart Johnson
$55.00
Cameo
Whether it's spending money at a beloved jewelry retailer, a cameo from everyone's favorite High School Musical daddy, or a gift card for an Airbnb trip, these digital gifts may be super last minute — but they're sure to impart long-lasting delight.
