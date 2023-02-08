These Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts Are Actually Thoughtful

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We don't want to alarm you, but Valentine's Day is on Tuesday. That means you've only got six days to get your V-Day gift shopping done. However, there’s no need to freak out — long gone is the era of grocery-store flower bouquets and a dusty box of chocolates as your only last-minute option. There are plenty of romantic
fish gifts in the sea that can be delivered to your boo super last minute.
Advertisement
From gifts that can be express posted from places like Net-A-Porter and Amazon, to the classic treats or flowers that will arrive at their door on the day, your Valentine will have no idea you panic-ordered their gift a few days before the big day. We, your shopping experts, recommend jumping on to checkout before all the delivery dates are filled up — we bet you’re not alone in your gifting procrastination.
Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon
Amazon has hundreds of Prime-enabled, next-day delivery gifts to choose from, whether it's an Apple Airtag for your travel buddy, a good book or a massage device for the fitness-obsessed.
Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter has your back when you're scrambling for a last-minute gift that feels thoughtful. There’s still time to order for Valentine’s Day delivery (around February 10 is when you'll start to push your luck). There are lots of romantic options at your disposal — from Olaplex's No.8 Moisture Mask to Chloé's mini cross-body bag.
Same-Day and Next-Day Flower Delivery
If there's one classic Valentine’s Day gift everyone secretly wants, it's flowers. From the classic red roses to a soft and romantic bouquet, these thoughtful floral arrangements are ones they'll always remember — and you'll get them by the time your dinner is on the table.
Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Baked Goods
There's no need to rush to your nearest grocery store for that cliché box of chocolates. Whatever the stripe of your S. O.’s sweet tooth, these super cute and unique sweet treats will reach your boo or bestie just in time for Valentine's Day.
Advertisement
Digital Valentine’s Day Gifts
Whether it's getting something from a beloved jewellery retailer, an online MasterClass taught by some of the world's biggest and best names, or a gift card for an Airbnb trip, these digital gifts may be super last minute — but they're sure to impart long-lasting delight.