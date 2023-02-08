Story from Valentine’s Day

These Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts Are Actually Thoughtful

Mercedes Viera, Bree Grant
We don't want to alarm you, but Valentine's Day is on Tuesday. That means you've only got six days to get your V-Day gift shopping done. However, there’s no need to freak out — long gone is the era of grocery-store flower bouquets and a dusty box of chocolates as your only last-minute option. There are plenty of romantic fish gifts in the sea that can be delivered to your boo super last minute.
From gifts that can be express posted from places like Net-A-Porter and Amazon, to the classic treats or flowers that will arrive at their door on the day, your Valentine will have no idea you panic-ordered their gift a few days before the big day. We, your shopping experts, recommend jumping on to checkout before all the delivery dates are filled up — we bet you’re not alone in your gifting procrastination.
Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon

Bose
Quietcomfort 45
$373.00$499.95
Amazon Australia
Apple
Airtag (4 Pack)
$152.95$165.00
Amazon Australia
RENPHO
Muscle Massage Gun
$159.99$189.99
Amazon Australia
Jat Shetty
8 Rules Of Love: How To Find It, Keep It, ...
$22.00
Amazon Australia
Amazon has hundreds of Prime-enabled, next-day delivery gifts to choose from, whether it's an Apple Airtag for your travel buddy, a good book or a massage device for the fitness-obsessed.
Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Net-A-Porter

Chloé
Joan Mini
$370.00
Net-A-Porter
Olaplex
No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask
$60.28
Net-A-Porter
LOEWE HOME SCENTS
Green Scented Candle
$176.60
Net-A-Porter
Balmain
Detangling Brush
$115.75
Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter has your back when you're scrambling for a last-minute gift that feels thoughtful. There’s still time to order for Valentine’s Day delivery (around February 10 is when you'll start to push your luck). There are lots of romantic options at your disposal — from Olaplex's No.8 Moisture Mask to Chloé's mini cross-body bag.
Same-Day and Next-Day Flower Delivery

LVLY
Cute As Flower Jar
$80.00
LVLY
Floraly
The Lilah Posy
$69.00
Floraly
Daily Blooms
Roses Lucky Dip
$49.00
Daily Blooms
If there's one classic Valentine’s Day gift everyone secretly wants, it's flowers. From the classic red roses to a soft and romantic bouquet, these thoughtful floral arrangements are ones they'll always remember — and you'll get them by the time your dinner is on the table.
Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Baked Goods

Bigg & Thicc
1kg Lovefetti Choc-chip
$55.00
Bigg & Thicc
Edible Blooms
Donut Gift Hamper
$99.00
Edible Blooms
Dessert Boxes
Hidden Stash
$79.00
Dessert Boxes
There's no need to rush to your nearest grocery store for that cliché box of chocolates. Whatever the stripe of your S. O.’s sweet tooth, these super cute and unique sweet treats will reach your boo or bestie just in time for Valentine's Day.
Digital Valentine’s Day Gifts

Mejuri
Digital Gift Card
$100.00
Mejuri
Airbnb
Gift Cards
$50.00
Airbnb
Masterclass
Gift Card
$23.00
MasterClass
Whether it's getting something from a beloved jewellery retailer, an online MasterClass taught by some of the world's biggest and best names, or a gift card for an Airbnb trip, these digital gifts may be super last minute — but they're sure to impart long-lasting delight.
