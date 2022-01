Even if you’re not the type to buy into the Valentine’s Day hoopla, it's always nice to scoop up a little something for your S.O. And since time’s kind of ticking away here, we figured we’d help you out before February 14 hits you empty-handed. We know no two relationships are the same, which means while some partners may have their fingers crossed for jewellery, others are happy with a budget-friendly framed photo of the two of you. So instead of giving you an array of flower bouquets and pendant necklaces, we've rounded up a few present ideas for the more adventurous gift-givers (or those who know their other half really, really well).