23 Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts That Are Totally Outside The (Chocolate) Box

News flash: February 14 is less than two weeks away. With the treat-laden occasion that is Valentine’s Day fast approaching, you may be in the market for something special that doesn’t fall under the category of “stuffed toy that was obviously purchased at the supermarket" — aka a truly unique Valentine's Day gift.
With this in mind, we rounded up a few sweet tokens (and some big ones) to help you show your affection. From the perfect addition to games night to a present from literal outer space, these creative Valentine's Day gifts will stand out among all the deliveries of long-stem roses.
Ahead, 23 ideas for that special something for your special someone.