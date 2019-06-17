If You’re Into Kink, You Need to Join One Of These Dating Apps

Kink can encompass a lot of things: bondage, yes, but also spanking, choking, feet, cuckolding, and watersports. And it turns out that many of us are at least a little bit kinky. One Canadian study asked over 1,000 adults about their sexual fantasies, and found that about half were interested in some kind of kink. The most popular kinks fell under the categories of voyeurism, fetishism, exhibitionism, masochism, and sadism.
“People want to be tied up,” researcher Christian Joyal told the Montreal Gazette. “As long as it’s with a consenting partner, people will be relieved to know that their desires are not necessarily abnormal.” He added, “One hundred years ago, oral sex was considered gross, 50 years ago it was illegal and now it is the number one fantasy. In 30 years from now, I would be surprised if BDSM wasn’t part of normal sexuality.”
Whatever you’re into, you’re far from alone. And while you can certainly ask your Tinder match if they want to choke you or exchange "kink menus" with your partner, there are also kink-specific dating apps out there to make the search for someone with compatible kinks a little bit easier.
Keep in mind that, as always, consent is mandatory — and if you match with someone who wants you to sign a "consent contract" or refuses to use a safe word, that's a red flag. If you don't already know your potential kink partner, sex and intimacy coach Shelby Devlin previously suggested to Refinery29 that it's a good idea to "[go] on a couple of dates and [get] a feel for someone, giving them an opportunity to demonstrate that they're good with boundaries, before you do any BDSM.” And that goes for any other kink, too.
On the plus side, many people using kink-specific dating apps may already be kinky pros, rather than someone who just watched Fifty Shades of Grey for the first time. Here are a few kinky apps to get you started.
Kinkoo
Who’s it for? This app is designed for kinksters and fetishests of all kinds.
They’re saying: “This app really lets you explore your wild side.”
Whiplr
Who’s it for? Whiplr offers a list of 230 fetishes, so you can get specific about what you’re looking for. In fact, it gets so specific that it’s been called the “Seamless for Kinkster Sex.”
They’re saying: “Of all the kinky apps I have downloaded so far, this seems to be the most developed.”
KinkD
Who’s it for? This app is geared towards the BDSM, fetish, bondage, and kink community, including BDSM, foot fetishists, and golden showers fans.
They’re saying: “I met my guy on this app. He has the same kinky fetish lifestyle as me. We are very happy now!”
Feter
Who’s it for? While this app includes BDSM, it also welcomes other fetishists that other kinky-apps don’t focus on — such as foot fetishists.
They’re saying: “I’ve tried other kinky dating apps and the reason I believe that this dating app works is because of their matching system. The profile goes ‘inside’ our personality and matches us according to what will work… It is one of the most transforming experiences of my life.”
#open
Who’s it for? While not only for kinksters, this new app lets you identify your sexual preferences with hashtags — so your profile might say, for example, that you’re into #spanking and #ropes.
They’re saying: “My favorite part is that I don’t have to hold out or hide my desires, preferences, or kinks. In fact, I found even more ways to talk about what I want via the hashtag option.”
FetLife
Who’s it for? Often described as “Facebook for kinksters,” FetLife is more of a social network than a dating app, but many people find partners at events and “munches” (casual, social-focused BDSM meetups) organized on FetLife.
They’re saying: “Use FetLife to find local events (munches, workshops, etc.) and then attend those. Meet real people. Make friends. Talk to everyone — Dom(me)/sub, old/young, male/female. Network. Work the room. Eventually you'll either meet the right Dom(me), or you'll be put in touch with a friend of a friend.”
KNKI
Who’s it for? KNKI is a BDSM-specific dating app that also intends to act as a social media network.
They’re saying: “I just got this app and I love it. Already sharing pics and met somebody in my geo.”
Kinksters
Who’s it for? This app is designed for people into BDSM, seeking everything from a hookup to a serious relationship.
They’re saying: “This is the real dating app for kinky people, from the icon design to the color, that’s all I want. I received 20+ messages in one day. People are very active here. Will recommend kinksters to people who are into BDSM.”
