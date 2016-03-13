And of course, certain kinks are still considered indicative of a warped and dangerous mind, when in reality consensual adult role-plays are a safe, responsible space in which to explore something taboo. Incest, age-play and rape fantasies are just that – fantastical, removed from consequence by the insulation of make-believe. Roleplaying as a nurse doesn’t imbue someone with a medical qualification, and nor does acting out a mother/son role play make two unrelated people ethically dubious. What adults do in the bedroom together doesn’t make them morally "good" or "bad".



We need to recognise that the values we imbue certain kinks with – whether positive or negative- are mostly entirely arbitrary: merely a reflection of of what society, or advertisers, or TV and film studios would have us think is "normal". For many of us, it can be a struggle not to internalise these ideas of normalcy, and view certain acts or desires as aberrant. As psychotherapist Louise points out, “these judgements can very much impact sexual expression, causing shame and distress which can lead to sexual dysfunction, and a feeling of being ‘other’ – perverted and wrong”.



In my capacity as a sex worker, a considerable percentage of my clients come to see to explore a kink that they’re incredible ashamed of, and don’t feel able to share with a loved one for fear of rejection. What few of them realise is just how often I hear the same request, prefaced by, "I’ve never been able to tell anyone about this". Good sex is the product of good communication, and feeling able to discuss our needs and desires without fear of rejection or humiliation. In order to encourage this, perhaps we ought to interrogate exactly where our assumptions about kink come from – and whether propping up ideas of acceptable vs ‘weird’ will ever actually benefit our sex lives.

