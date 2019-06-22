If Jordyn Woods Was Trying To Burn The Kardashians, She Reached Way Back With This One

Just because it walks like a diss and talks like a diss, doesn’t mean it is actually a diss. Case in point: in a promo video, Jordyn Woods sported a pair of rapper Ray J’s new Raycon earbuds — which could be seen as a major dig towards her former Kardashian pals. Specifically, Kim Kardashian West, who is Ray J’s ex.
It would seem sus that Woods is repping Kardashian’s ex’s earbuds, but sources told TMZ that reports of shadiness have been greatly exaggerated. Woods was one of several celebs in the promo; Cardi B, Offset, Hennessy Carolina, and, oddly enough, Melissa Etheridge all appeared in the same video.
Advertisement
If this was a slam by Woods, it wasn’t even on the right Kardashian — unless she thinks Kim Kardashian is pulling strings behind the scenes, or something? With newborn Psalm West, law studies, and working to free innocent prisoners from incarceration, Kardashian likely does not have time to plot against Woods, even if she cared enough to do so.
Ray J is, of course, the other dance partner in Kardashian’s uh, homemade tango video. The leaked sex tape made her a household name, and Kris Jenner, ever hard at work, used that notoriety to skyrocket the family to fame. Last year Kardashian spoke about the sex tape with more nostalgia and less shame. On an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she confessed that she was high on MDMA when she and Ray J filmed the video. Kardashian also told A9 Magazine that it was “time to move on.” Translation: like everyone else, she’s over it.
Kylie Jenner also seems dunzo. She is keeping quiet on the Tristan Thompson situation, and reportedly gave zero fucks when she ran into the NBA not-finalist player at a party.
Which brings us back to Woods. Partnering with Ray J seems like a convoluted diss, especially since he’s not a red button for Kardashian anymore. It’s clear that the only beat here is the one on the Kardashian/Jenners’ contoured faces.
Advertisement