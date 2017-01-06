Ray J is once again spilling the tea on Kim Kardashian. This time, he's sharing secrets of their three-year relationship from the Celebrity Big Brother house. But his housemates seem to be #TeamKim. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Ray J's time as a contestant on the UK reality show has been filled with mentions of his relationship with Kardashian, which ended in 2006. When asked by fellow housemate, singer Stacy Francis, whether Kardashian ever loved him, Ray J said, "Nah, but she was a player though.” He added, "Put it like this, we were both players. We were both cheaters.” Francis was quick to come to Kardashian's defense, telling Ray J, “She was not a player. She was crying her eyes out over you!” A decade after his breakup with Kardashian, Ray J says he still has not run into her. Of course, this hasn't stopped Ray J, who married Princess Love last year, from taking shots at his ex. In 2013, Ray J released a song called "I Hit It First," which was believed to be a dig at Kardashian's husband Kanye West, whom Ray J told the Big Brother house he listens to "all the time." Earlier this month, during the premiere of Celebrity Big Brother, Ray J also referenced his 2007 sex tape with Kardashian. "You might know me for a lot of things — music, reality TV, oh, and you might also know me for my dick," Ray J said. "People wanna know about the sex tape with me and Kim Kardashian. Order it, put some money in my pocket… Y’all still jerking off to the sex tape? Enjoy!" This remark led Kardashian's bestie Jonathan Cheban to call Ray J a "loser" on Twitter. After his CBB reveal, others called Ray J out for once again bringing up his past relationship. As one person joke on Twitter: "People who have a hard time letting go: ray j." Another person seemed to have a guess for why that is, tweeting that Ray J is missing all the money "he's not getting by not being with Kim Kardashian. That's why he's still talking about her." One person even offered a new year's resolution for Ray J: "It is literally 2017. Y'all both married. Get the fuck over her."
