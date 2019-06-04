Confirmed: A Kylie and Kendall Jenner Makeup Collaboration Is On The Way

Update: In case you haven't heard, Kylie Jenner is now a vlogger. The 21-year-old has been giving a behind-the-scenes look at her life with YouTube videos. In her most recent upload, her viewers got a chance to experience a full day as a beauty mogul, which includes photo shoots and business meetings. On this particular day, Kylie was touching base with sister Kendall Jenner for their now-confirmed makeup collaboration.
Two months after Jenner hinted at the collaboration on Instagram, Kylie took us straight into a planning meeting with Kendall. In the conference room, the sisters discussed the packaging of the products, even down to the color of Kendall's name. As they're talking about the details, Kendall can be seen applying what looks like a cream bronzer to her forehead. Is a new bronzer stick on the way? The concept would fit with Kendall's on-the-go model lifestyle, and it's a product that's not yet in Kylie's lineup.
Advertisement
While nothing else was revealed about the launch — like an official release date — we're thinking a real announcement is coming soon.
This story was originally published on March 13, 2019.
There's no pumping the brakes for Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar makeup empire. Just off officially reaching seven figures and dropping a product expansion at Ulta stores, Jenner has hinted that there are more exciting launches on the way for Kylie Cosmetics.
Recently, the mogul went live on Instagram to answer some of her followers' questions. When one follower asked, "Can we also get a collab with Kendall?" she made the shh gesture with her finger, winked at the camera, and explained why that hasn't been able to happen in the past. “You know Kendall was in a contract for a really long time, so I couldn’t do a collab with her,” she said, referencing her older sister's beauty partnership with Estée Lauder. “That’s the only reason why I didn’t collab with her.” Then, she hinted: “But, you know, we worked it out.”
This collaboration between the two younger sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan wouldn't be their first project together. The duo currently have a joint fashion collection, Kendall + Kylie, that's available at retailers like Nordstrom. Kylie also has plenty of experience working with her other family members. The 21-year-old has released makeup collaborations with all of her sisters, including two lines with Kim Kardashian West. The most recent, a KKW x KYLIE 2 collection, featured a set of four liquid lipsticks in a range of browns and pink mauves.
Kylie didn't drop any more hints on this future launch, but with Kendall's love for red lipsticks, we'd guess that a crimson lip kit is on the horizon. The runway model is also a fan of the no-makeup makeup look, so Kylie Cosmetics could get into that market with lip tints or a more natural blush. Whatever is set to come from the two sisters, all signs point to it being a mega hit based off Kylie Cosmetics' sell-out status and Kendall's influencer power.
Advertisement