Kim Kardashian currently doesn't drink that much alcohol, but, to the surprise of sister Kendall Jenner, this doesn't mean she wasn't a partier back in the day. During this Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 38-year-old confirmed some of the crazier stories Jenner and Scott Disick had heard about her "wild" years.
“I didn’t know you got high,” Jenner said after Disick recounted a rumor that Kardashian went to a theme park while high.
“I got married on ecstasy," Kardashian said to her sister's disbelief. "The first time. I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”
“You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?” Disick asked.
“Absolutely. Everyone knows it,” she replied. “Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”
In 2003, Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Ray J recorded a sex tape, which leaked in 2007. Kardashian opened up about this invasion of privacy last month, and how she used it to catapult her to success.
"I thought that for Paris [Hilton, whose own sex tape was released in 2004], it was explosive and a super lot of attention for her too, in a positive way," she said in an interview with Bret Easton Ellis. "But once you go through it and you have those conversations with your parents and grandparents and everyone that you'd be really embarrassed about it with, I think you get to a point where you're like, 'Okay, we're dealing with this legally, and it's time to move on.'"
While Kardashian has definitely calmed down, she warned KUWTK viewers to not get it "twisted" — "I’m always the life of the party.”
