How To Have Period Sex That Doesn’t Look Like A Crime Scene

When it comes to other methods for stopping your period, there’s not much that works safely. You may have heard that ibuprofen may delay your period, but the dose needed would be so high that no doctor would advise you to do this: high doses of anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen can be harmful to your stomach lining. Similarly, drinking alcohol may affect your cycle, but this doesn’t mean it's safe to drink to delay your period. You can't simply drink one or two glasses of wine to stop your period a few hours before sex — that won’t work. Drinking apple cider vinegar is another sometimes-suggested home remedy, but there’s no evidence to suggest has any effect on your period, either, and the high acidity can harm your teeth and esophagus . So skip the home remedies — they're not worth the health risks.