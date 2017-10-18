Periods can be a drag: the PMS, the cramps, the panic when you can't find a tampon or pad in your bag. But maybe one of the worst side effects of all? Staining endless pairs of underwear. And maybe a pair of jeans, a mattress, and a sheet or two. We’re right there with you.
While period stains are nothing to be ashamed of or worried about, you might not be ready to toss that brand-new pair of undies just yet. But a simple load of laundry doesn’t always do the trick. If your underwear collection is slowly diminishing and your pants could use some aid, the solutions ahead offer simple stain fixes to make your fabric good as new.