25 Holiday Dresses For An Extra-Festive Season

Jinnie Lee
The holiday vibe is already feeling way more electric this year — perhaps you too are sensing the extra-festive spirit in the chilly air? With larger gatherings being (safely) organized once again, we’re long overdue to glow up at all the office soirees, family reunions, and Friendsgiving dinners that await our RSVPs. And, if you're the type to impress the crowd with a head-to-toe look, we've got quite the selection of holiday dresses for women ahead. You can expect plenty of vampy velvets, sheeny satins, sparkly sequins, and glammy gem tones in frocks that are trimmed with this year's top dress trends, so you can expect plenty of puff sleeves, cut-outs, and cottagecore in the frocks ahead. Just be sure to add-to-cart ASAP so that your outfit arrives in time — that is, in time for your grand entrance, wink wink.
Wild Fable Puff Short Sleeve Cut Out Dress, $35

Wild Fable
Women's Puff Short Sleeve Cut Out Dress - ...
$35.00
Target
Perhaps not ideal for fam din with the grandparents, but for getting the attention of a crush at your mutual friend's party? Bring it.
Taylor Plus High Neck Satin Maxi Dress, $79 $39.99

Taylor
Plus High Neck Satin Maxi Dress
$39.99$79.00
Marshalls
A classic high neck exposes one of the most elegant and underrated body parts of all: the shoulders.
H&M Two-Tone Sequined Dress, $49.99 $44.99

H&M
Two-tone Sequined Dress
$44.99$49.99
H&M
This dress is such a Gemini, isn't it?
Milumia Elegant Belted Pleated Flounce Sleeve Long Dress, $45.99

Milumia
Elegant Belted Pleated Flounce Sleeve Long...
$45.99
Amazon
Trust that when the holiday spread is out, you'll be glad you chose pleats.
Lulus Late Night Fun Burgundy Satin Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress, $54

Lulus
Late Night Fun Burgundy Satin Ruched Bodyc...
$54.00
Lulus
Off-centered Y2K-era ruching somehow makes this mini dress feel fresh and modern.
Dalia MacPhee Plus Sheer Sequin Sleeve Midi Dress, $59.99

Dalia MacPhee
Plus Sheer Sequin Sleeve Midi Dress
$59.99
T.J.Maxx
It's the sheer sleeves made to look like a starry night sky that do it for us.
Alexia Admor Olivia Draped Off-the-Shoulder Sheath Dress, $225 $69.97

Alexia Admor
Olivia Draped Off-the-shoulder Sheath Dress
$69.97$225.00
Nordstrom Rack
For under $100, you too can look like the plummiest person at the party.
Chelsea28 Long Sleeve Satin Wrap Dress, $99

Chelsea28
Long Sleeve Satin Wrap Dress
$99.00
Nordstrom
Now that's what we call a tuxedo dress.
Sister Jane Nebula Sequin Mini Dress, $135

Sister Jane
Nebula Sequin Mini Dress
$135.00
Urban Outfitters
Your only assignment when wearing this dress is to find the nearest light source and bask in it.
Eloquii Colorblocked Sequin Mini Dress, $139.95

Eloquii
Colorblocked Sequin Mini Dress
$139.95
Eloquii
It's like a yin-yang, but in holiday dress form. Become one with it.
Lovers and Friends Andie Mini Dress, $148

Lovers and Friends
Andie Mini Dress
$148.00
Revolve
While wearing velvet can get tricky (sit on it for too long and it'll flatten), a workaround is to wear a dress that already has folds and dimension.
Reformation Disco Dress, $148

Reformation
Disco Dress
$148.00
Reformation
As the name of this dress indicates, this slip is made for dancing.
Anthropologie Cowl Neck Slip Maxi Dress, $148

Anthropologie
Cowl Neck Slip Maxi Dress
$148.00
Anthropologie
While you may already have a summer slip dress in your closet, this one is decidedly winterized thanks to a longer hem, heavier satin, and gorgeous cowl neck.
Madewell Velvet Puff-Sleeve V-Neck Midi Dress, $148

Madewell
Velvet Puff-sleeve V-neck Midi Dress
$148.00
Madewell
Already a Madewell best seller, this sleeved velvet midi is perfect for those who want a looser and more modest fit.
Free People Frida Ruffle Mini Dress, $168

Free People
Frida Ruffle Mini Dress
$168.00
Free People
Tell us you don't wanna shimmy-shimmy in this all night long.
Hutch Slim Bow-Back Midi Dress, $198

Hutch
Slim Bow-back Midi Dress
$198.00
Anthropologie
You know this one is perfect for the holidays because it's already got a big bow on it.
Hill House Home The Akilah Nap Dress, $200

Hill House Home
The Akilah Nap Dress
$200.00
Hill House Home
Surely, this is a nap dress that is going to make all the waking-hours rounds.
DÔEN Catrinette Dress, $258

Dôen
Catrinette Dress
$258.00
Dôen
If unfussy fabrics is more your speed, consider this holiday-appropriate dress made from 100% organic cotton.
Abbey Glass Diane Dress Emerald, $265

Abbey Glass
Diane Dress Emerald Chiffon
$265.00
Abbey Glass
It's probably a rule that you ought to wear some kind of emerald-green this holiday season.
Wray Josephine Dress, $288

Wray
Josephine Dress
$288.00
Wray
Only to be worn by the slickest of babes.
Halston Cai Sequin Dress, $495

Halston
Cai Sequin Dress
$495.00
Halston
Now here's a dress that will carry you straight into whatever New Year's Eve bash is on the cal.
Batsheva Arya Dress, $500 

Batsheva
Arya Dress In Galaxy Stretch
$500.00
Batsheva
It's a little intergalactic, sure, but it's also full of confetti fun.
Kika Vargas Mathilde Dress, $650

Kika Vargas
Kika Vargas Mathilde Dress
$650.00
Shopbop
Wear a dress that makes it clear to everyone there that you will be the princess of the ball.
Coach Short Sleeve Dress, $695

Coach
Short Sleeve Dress
$695.00
Coach
Can you really call it the holidays without some tartan goodness?
Saloni Camille Velvet Dress, $850

Saloni
Camille Velvet Dress W/ Appliques
$850.00
Neiman Marcus
Okay, so the price tag on this holiday dress is steep, but just think how you'll wear this at literally every single winter event, now until the end of time.
