25 Holiday Dresses For An Extra-Festive Season

The holiday vibe is already feeling way more electric this year — perhaps you too are sensing the extra-festive spirit in the chilly air? With larger gatherings being (safely) organized once again, we’re long overdue to glow up at all the office soirees, family reunions, and Friendsgiving dinners that await our RSVPs. And, if you're the type to impress the crowd with a head-to-toe look, we've got quite the selection of holiday dresses for women ahead. You can expect plenty of vampy velvets, sheeny satins, sparkly sequins, and glammy gem tones in frocks that are trimmed with this year's top dress trends, so you can expect plenty of puff sleeves, cut-outs, and cottagecore in the frocks ahead. Just be sure to add-to-cart ASAP so that your outfit arrives in time — that is, in time for your grand entrance, wink wink.
Perhaps not ideal for fam din with the grandparents, but for getting the attention of a crush at your mutual friend's party? Bring it.
A classic high neck exposes one of the most elegant and underrated body parts of all: the shoulders.
This dress is such a Gemini, isn't it?
Trust that when the holiday spread is out, you'll be glad you chose pleats.
Off-centered Y2K-era ruching somehow makes this mini dress feel fresh and modern.
It's the sheer sleeves made to look like a starry night sky that do it for us.
For under $100, you too can look like the plummiest person at the party.
Now that's what we call a tuxedo dress.
Your only assignment when wearing this dress is to find the nearest light source and bask in it.
It's like a yin-yang, but in holiday dress form. Become one with it.
While wearing velvet can get tricky (sit on it for too long and it'll flatten), a workaround is to wear a dress that already has folds and dimension.
As the name of this dress indicates, this slip is made for dancing.
While you may already have a summer slip dress in your closet, this one is decidedly winterized thanks to a longer hem, heavier satin, and gorgeous cowl neck.
Already a Madewell best seller, this sleeved velvet midi is perfect for those who want a looser and more modest fit.
Tell us you don't wanna shimmy-shimmy in this all night long.
You know this one is perfect for the holidays because it's already got a big bow on it.
Surely, this is a nap dress that is going to make all the waking-hours rounds.
If unfussy fabrics is more your speed, consider this holiday-appropriate dress made from 100% organic cotton.
It's probably a rule that you ought to wear some kind of emerald-green this holiday season.
Only to be worn by the slickest of babes.
Now here's a dress that will carry you straight into whatever New Year's Eve bash is on the cal.
It's a little intergalactic, sure, but it's also full of confetti fun.
Wear a dress that makes it clear to everyone there that you will be the princess of the ball.
Can you really call it the holidays without some tartan goodness?
Okay, so the price tag on this holiday dress is steep, but just think how you'll wear this at literally every single winter event, now until the end of time.
