In the same way wearing any version of the word "mother" around her neck acts as a daily reminder for mom of how appreciated she is by her children, a necklace with the word "grandma" evokes a similarly special feeling. And considering grandmas are often the proud reigning matriarchs of their entire respective clans, this is one role that comes with major familial clout. A pendant honoring that title — or whatever endearing term you use to reference your own grandmother, be it Oma, Nana, Nonna, or otherwise — makes for a thoughtful present , regardless of the occasion. And if you happened to forget that the fast-approaching Mother's Day (it's this Sunday, people!) is an opportunity to celebrate all the mom-like figures in your life, consider this a reminder to add grandma to your shopping list. Ahead, discover a range of pendants so you can give her a gift from your heart to be worn near her own.