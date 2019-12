Easy Gifts That Will Wow Your Boss

Christmas is a week away with the New Year following shortly after — and who's the last name standing on our gift lists ? The boss. Whether you work for one who's worthy of gifting or are more on the just need-to-save-face front, picking the right present is a delicate dance of looking try-hard but making it easy. Since it's so last minute and holiday -shopping tanks are running on empty, we went ahead and did the heavy gift-idea lifting for you.