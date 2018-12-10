Sometimes, the gift you thought was absolutely perfect doesn't go over so well. Sure, your giftee may seem happy, but, deep down, you know your present was a total dud, and they'll be exchanging it for something they actually want before that gift receipt expires. Well, we're letting you in on a little holiday-gifting secret; there are items that will work for everyone on your list.
Maybe, you're not 100% sure what to get the random coworker you drew for this year's Secret Santa or the aunt who is impossible to shop for. It happens. We found 22 fool-proof picks for all the people in your life you've got a big question mark next to. We also included a handy list of dos and don'ts to help steer you in the right direction. Sound good? Let's get started.
