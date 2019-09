Is It Bad To Masturbate The Same Way Each Time?

However, it's a complete myth that masturbation "kills your sex drive" and that people in relationships aren't supposed to masturbate. On the contrary, if you know how to make yourself orgasm through masturbation, it can be a great tool to enhance your partnered sex life, Marin says. (If your partner shames you for masturbating, that's a red flag, because "you have a right to your own body, and your own genitals," Bailey says.) For those who are trying to break out of a masturbation rut, it can be helpful to include a partner and try mutual masturbation . "You can take turns watching each other masturbate, you can masturbate at the same time, or you can tag-team your body," Bailey says. If you have penetrative sex, you could even masturbate while you're having intercourse , Marin suggests.