Master Fall Dressing With These 25 Elevated Wardrobe Basics

At the start of a new shopping season, the first step is always the basics. For fall, that usually means throwing out your old sweaters and replacing those sweat-stained white tees. But for those of us who take fall wardrobe building very seriously, the process doesn't likely stop there.
While we've been hardwired to shop for timeless basics at our favorite retailers, this year, we're looking elsewhere for wardrobe essentials: the runway. Yep, we're ditching the boring all-year-round staples we usually buy, and trading them in for basics that are a bit more, well, out there. From tailor-made blazers and chunky knits to trendy corsets and milkmaid dresses, we're here to argue that fall 2019's basics are a step above the rest.
This season, avoid being (too) basic by instead shopping this selection of elevated fall essentials.
